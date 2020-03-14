Raj: Two women drown in well in Kota

Two women drowned in a well in an agriculture field near here, police said on Saturday. The women were identified as Bhulibai Gurjar (30) and Manju Meghwal (40), residents of Jawatikala village under Bundi Sadar Police Station, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the women were working in an agriculture field, they said. One of the women slipped and fell into the 35-feet deep well while the other was trying to rescue her, police said, adding both of them drowned.

A villager noticed the bodies floating in the well in the evening and informed the police. By the time police reached the spot, some villagers had fished out the bodies which were handed over to the family members on Saturday morning after a postmortem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.