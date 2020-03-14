Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees can witness devotional worship at Ram Janambhoomi next month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ayodhya
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 18:17 IST
Devotees can witness devotional worship at Ram Janambhoomi next month

For the first time, devotees will be allowed to attend 'aarti' during Ram Navmi celebrations on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises next month as arrangements are being made to shift the Ram Lalla idols to a place 200 metres from the present makeshift temple. Everyday it's only the main priest Satendra Das and his four assistants who perform the 'puja' with devotees kept out of the worship proceedings.

But this Ram Navmi, observed as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Ram, is falling after the historic Supreme Court verdict paved the way for handing over of the disputed land to a trust to build the Ram temple. There have been demands that Ram Navmi celebrations on April 2 be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the local administration is keen to carry on.

The trust has allowed the devotees to witness the proceedings and also raised the budget for celebrations from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1,50,000. Mahant Satendra Das, who has been a priest at the Ram Janmabhoomi since 1992, before the Babri Masjid was brought down, said they can make better arrangements with the new allocation of funds.

"Yes, this year, the devotees can see the aarti on Ram Navmi. The idols are being shifted to a new place (250-300 metre from the existing place) on March 25," Mahant Das told PTI. "Every month, the offerings come to the tune of Rs 10 lakh but we used to get only Rs 51,000. With the increased budget, the quantity of 'Prasad' will also be more this year.

"New velvet clothes will be made for God this year. Also, every year we distribute one quintal of panjiri (north Indian sweet) and 50kg of panchamrit (sweet crystalline substance) but this year, we will distribute three quintal of panjiri and one quintal (100kg) of panchamrit," Das added. It has also been learnt that the idols of Ram and his three brothers – Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan -- will be shifted from the sanctum sanctorum (Garbh Grah) to the new temporary place under a bulletproof structure in the early hours of March 25, the first day of Navratri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion and he is likely to carry one of the idols. "If he wants to carry the idol, we have no problem. He can do it. The idols will be shifted while chanting the Swasti Vachan mantra," Das said.

The trust, headed by Nritya Gopal Das, will meet on April 4 here to decide the dates for the 'bhumi pujan' and construction of the temple. Ayodhya CMO Ghanshyam Singh has suggested that the programme be cancelled due to the coronavirus threat but District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said the function will go on.

"Ram Navmi will be celebrated as per tradition and with requited care and precautions. The administration will issue a timely advisory for people and take all necessary care of the health of visiting devotees," Jha said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspended all fixtures at an emergen...

England's Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players minds were elsewhere. A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they...

Curbs on visitors to malls, gyms, beaches in Kerala's capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 PTI In the wake of three positive cases of coronavirus being reported from the state capital, Kerala government on Saturday imposed restrictions on visitors entry at malls, gyms and beaches and warned people not t...

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020