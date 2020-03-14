Haryana native flees from isolation ward, traced

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI): A 56-year-old Harayana native, who was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward of the medical college hospital here on Saturday, gave the slip to hospital authorities shortly after admission, but was later traced, police said. The man, who arrived here from Germany, was admitted to the hospital around 12.40 PM on Saturday, police said.

After some time, he was found missing. A hunt was launched to trace him and he was found at a hotel in the city, they said..

