Coronavirus: Centre opens SDRF coffers for medical equipment, quarantine measures

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:12 IST
A state executive committee (SEC) will regulate the utilization of funds in this context from the SDRF, which is funded by the Union Home Ministry. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Saturday said grants earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund can be utilized to procure essential equipment and take measures to quarantine people in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Stepping up its counter-measures against the pandemic, the Union Home Ministry has issued a two-page directive to all states, specifying the list of items eligible for SDRF and norms of assistance.

As part of the first head defined under 'measures for quarantine, sample collection, and screening', the latest sanction will include provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care for people affected by the virus and sheltered in quarantine camps. A state executive committee (SEC) will regulate the utilization of funds in this context from the SDRF, which is funded by the Union Home Ministry.

As part of the second authorization meant for procurement of essential items, the directive said that the cost of setting up additional testing laboratories with the government and the cost of consumables can be drawn from SDRF. Personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities can also be bought on SDRF funds. Earlier, the home ministry had issued a notification declaring coronavirus a 'notified disaster' and said Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family of deceased persons, but later revised it.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 84 which includes two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said.

