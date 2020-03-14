2 militant associates held in J&K's Kupwara: Police

Two militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Saturday. "On specific information, the Handwara police arrested two terrorist associates at a checkpoint established near the Kralgund-Ananwan Hajan crossing," a police spokesperson said.

They were identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani, both residents of Sheikhpora Tarathpora in the Vilgam area of the north Kashmir district, he added. The spokesperson said incriminating materials, an AK rifle, a Chinese pistol, an underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from their possession.

A case was registered and further investigation was in progress, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

