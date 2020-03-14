German citizen dies of heart attack in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

A 61-year-old German citizen died due to cardiac arrest in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said. Rainer Dietmar along with his wife was staying at a hotel in Bijaypur area, they said.

After Dietmar had heart attack, he was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. "He died due to cardiac arrest. The post-mortem was conducted today," Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said. He said Dietmar's cremation will likely be in New Delhi and the body would be handed over to family members after guidelines are received from the German embassy..

