Man killed in tiger attack in TADR in Maha's Chandrapur

A man was killed by a tigeron Thursday evening in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve located inChandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said

He identified the deceased as Manik Nannaware (55)from Naleshwar Mohadi village

"His kin has been given Rs 5 lakh as compensation," headded.

