MP: Ahead of budget session, resignations of 6 MLAs accepted

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six former ministers who are part of the group of 22 rebel Congress MLAs. The Speaker's decision, ahead of the Budget session that will begin from Monday, reduced the Assembly's effective strength to 222 and the majority mark to 112.

"I have accepted the resignations of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari," Prajapati told reporters. The state government had sacked these six ministers on chief minister Kamal Nath's recommendation on Friday.

"I had given them time to appear in person on Friday and Saturday after their resignations arrived. But they did not turn up on both days. Their behavior, aired by electronic media, is unbecoming of legislators," the speaker commented. These twenty-two MLAs -- including the six whose resignations were accepted on Saturday -- are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the BJP on Wednesday, giving a jolt to the Congress.

Before the rebellion by 22 MLAs, the Congress's tally in the house was 114. It also had the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA. If the resignations of the remaining 16 MLAs are accepted, the Congress's strength will be reduced to 92. The BJP has 107 MLAs...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.