Maha: Man kills constable wife, then commits suicide

A 29-year-old man allegedlykilled his police constable wife and then committed suicide inParbhani city in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, said anofficial

Krushna Mane would have frequent fights with his wifeKamal, attached to Nanalpeth police station, after castingaspersions on her character, he said

"On Saturday afternoon, he stabbed her to death in aninebriated state. He then slit his own throat and committedsuicide," said Inspector Rameshwar Tat of Nawa Mondha policestation.

