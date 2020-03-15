Coronavirus: J&K administration issues advisory for hotels

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued an advisory on Saturday for the hotels in the Union Territory in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the advisory, the hoteliers have been asked to make sure that their premises are clean and hygienic, and the surfaces are regularly wiped with a disinfectant, an official spokesperson said.

He said the advisory stressed on promoting regular and thorough hand-washing by employees, employers and customers. The hotels have been asked to put sanitising hand-rub dispensers at prominent places around the workplace and ensure that those are regularly refilled, the spokesperson said.

He added that the advisory called for promotion of good respiratory hygiene in the hotels. It also asked the hoteliers to ensure that face masks (surgical masks) or paper tissues were available at their hotels, along with closed bins.

The advisory also directed the hoteliers to keep the log of visitors updated and record information in a set format separately for all the guests, the spokesperson said..

