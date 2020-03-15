3 nabbed for stealing over Rs 16 lakh from employer's office: Police

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 16 lakh from their employer's office in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Ravi Mahara (24), a resident of Rajouri Garden, Dil Kumar Gajmer (29), a resident of Zamrudpur village, and Deepak Yadav (24), a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, they added.

On February 17, Pappu Shah, who runs a money-transfer shop in Kotla Mubarakpur, lodged a complaint alleging that someone had stolen Rs 16,56,709 from his shop when he was in Nepal, a senior police officer said. "During the investigation, Mahara's involvement was suspected. His activities were monitored, which revealed that he was lavishly spending money. He was called for an interrogation during which he confessed to his crime. At his instance, Gajmer and Yadav were also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that in the first week of February, the complainant had handed over the keys to his shop to Mahara, before leaving for Nepal, the DCP said. Subsequently, Mahara hatched a conspiracy with Gajmer and Yadav and gave them the keys. Gajmer and Yadav stole over Rs 16 lakh from the shop and fled, Thakur, said.

Three mobile phones, Rs 7.95 lakh, a second-hand car purchased by Gajmer and papers of a plot of land in Palwal were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

