Pak Rangers violates ceasefire along IB in J-K's Kathua
The Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked overnight firing on forward posts along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty in the firing on the Indian side. The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively and the overnight cross-border firing between the two sides in Manyari-Chorgali area of Hiranagar sector continued throughout the night, causing panic among the border residents, they said
The firing was initiated by the Pakistani Rangers when they targeted the forward posts around 9.45 pm on Saturday, the officials said, adding that heavy firing rattled the area till 4.35 am Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- International Border
- Kathua
- Kashmir
- IB
- Border Security Force
- Indian
- Hiranagar
ALSO READ
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, Shringla meets Afghan leadership including President Ghani
US-Taliban set to sign peace deal in Qatar, Indian envoy likely to participate
Russia tells Security Council 'ready to de-escalate with anyone' in Syria's Idlib
Kamal Nath distributes loan waiver certificates to farmers, inaugurates projects worth Rs 897 cr in MP's Rau
Manchester City and Liverpool have set incredible standards: Lampard