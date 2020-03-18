Iraq oil minister calls for OPEC, non-OPEC emergency meeting- letter

Iraq's oil minister has called for an emergency meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members to act immediately to help bring the oil market to balance, according to a letter he sent to OPEC on Tuesday.

In the letter seen by Reuters, Thamer al-Ghadhban asked OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo to "urgently achieve" extraordinary meetings for the OPEC+ group to "discuss all possible ways to come up with serious and immediate actions" to rebalance the oil market and mitigate the current deteriorating situation.

