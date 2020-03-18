Left Menu
COVID-19 : Army reports its first case; India's total coronavirus cases reach 147

  New Delhi
  18-03-2020
COVID-19 : Army reports its first case; India's total coronavirus cases reach 147
Image Credit: ANI

In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

Before being quarantined, the soldier's father had met the family members. The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2, sources said, adding he was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16. Even the soldier's brother has tested positive, sources said.

The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation. "Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for some time," they said.

Sources said all those who have come in contact with the soldier have been quaratined but did not give the exact numbers immediately. According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials..

