COVID-19: All Raj courts to take up only urgent matters till Mar 31

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rajasthan High Court will function for only two hours a day till March 31 and take up matters that require urgent hearing during which the accused will be exempted from appearing in person before the judges. Subordinate courts, special courts and tribunals have also been directed to take up only urgent matters and resort to video conferencing for certain cases till March 31, an order of the HC said. The decision was taken at a meeting comprising the high court administration, all HC judges including the Chief Justice, Advocate General, Additional Solicitor General and members of bar, the order said.

"Litigants, whose presence is required by the court, will be permitted to appear in the court with their counsels, otherwise, the advocates have been advised to persuade the litigants to avoid appearance in the court," it said. The court's order said as part of the measures taken up by the high court to prevent the spread of COVID-19, advocates concerned will have to submit requests to the registrar for their matters to be taken up for urgent hearing citing the causes for it. It has been decided by the high court administration that personal presence of the accused persons in appeals/revisions will remain exempted till March 31, the order said.

Directions have also been issued to stop the use of biometric machines and bar the entry of law interns and students in the court. The Advocate General has been asked to depute only one additional advocate general or government advocate for each court. Subordinate courts, special courts and tribunals have also been directed to take up only urgent matters till March 31, which include bail applications, appeals under special acts, remand and stay matters and statements under CrPC section 164 (recording of confession of accused). "All other matters shall be adjourned suitably subject to further directions," said the court's order.

It said filing of cases in subordinate courts, however, will remain open and limitation period will continue to run as before. These courts have been directed to resort to video conferencing for remand of all prisoners and overcrowding in the court lock-ups has been directed to be avoided, the order said. The number of chairs in the court rooms for advocates and litigants will also be reduced, it said. PTI CORR RDM RDM.

