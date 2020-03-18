Maha: Retired cop held for killing constable son

A 61-year-old retired constable allegedly killed his son over a domestic dispute at Ganesh Nagar in suburban Powai, police said on Wednesday. The Powai police arrested Gulab Galande after he allegedly attacked his son Harish (40) with a sickle, following a heated argument late on Monday, an official said.

The victim was posted as a constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Andheri, while the accused retired after 15 years of service in Mumbai police and worked in the security department of a construction firm, he said. Galande and his son frequently quarelled over the latter's addiction to alcohol and neglect of his wife and two sons, the official said.

On the day of incident, Harish came home drunk and had an argument with his father, following which the accused attacked him with a sickle, he said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

