Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assumed to be Muslim, unidentified man buried and later cremated in Rajasthan's Tonk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:42 IST
Assumed to be Muslim, unidentified man buried and later cremated in Rajasthan's Tonk

Initially buried as per Islamic traditions, an unidentified man's body was exhumed and later cremated after he was found to be a Hindu in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said. The family members identified the body of Mahaveer Sahu on Tuesday, a day after the burial, as they stumbled upon photos of the deceased that had circulated on social media.

The man was brought to a government hospital by locals in an unconscious state on March 12 and he died on March 13, according to Purani Tonk police station SHO Shivlal. The man was said to be a liquor addict and was found unconscious on the road, he added.

The body was kept at the mortuary for three days awaiting identification. Despite efforts to trace the next of kin, the identity could not be ascertained and members of Hindu and Muslim communities were brought in to take a decision, Shivlal said. The community leaders presumed that he was a Muslim after examining the body and the burial took place as per Islamic funeral traditions on Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, Sahu's family members saw the photo of his body that had circulated on a WhatsAapp group and identified him later that day. They rushed to the hospital and then to the police station in the night where they were informed that the body had been buried. “The body was exhumed with permission from the sub-divisional magistrate on Tuesday and handed over to the family members after proper identification. Members of the Muslim community led by an Imam were also present and gave in writing that they have no objection,” Shivlal said.

The body was later cremated by his family members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

At Saudi music festival, Iran rivalry takes the stage

Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...

SC refuses proposal to produce rebel Cong MLAs in judges chamber, says can't be held captive

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to accept the proposal for producing 16 rebel MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress in judges chamber, and observed that they may or may not go to the Assembly but they cannot be held captive. A bench compr...

Iran's president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday defended his governments response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020