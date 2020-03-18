Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 1:53 p.m.

All non-emergency leaves of paramilitary personnel should be "cancelled" to minimise the risk of contracting coronavirus during travel, and they should get into "battle mode" to combat the pandemic, a government order says. 1:36 p.m.

Pakistan and the World Bank are in talks for loans up to USD 200 million to enhance capacity of the country's public hospitals and laboratories to control the spread of coronavirus, media report says. 1:27 p.m.

Coronavirus is not artificially made, but the product of natural evolution, a new study says 1:22 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Restaurant Association of India asks all members to shut down restaurants till March 31 or till such time when no new cases are reported.

12:41 p.m. The Delhi High Court says it is experimenting with holding court proceedings via video conferencing due to coronavirus scare and the system would probably be in place by next week.

12:38 p.m. An Army officer attached to the College of Military Engineering in Pune was asked to self-quarantine after he showed symptoms of flu, sources say.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia. 12:20 p.m.

Hundreds of distressed Indian students, stuck in the Philippines, are seeking help through video messages as they are unable to fly back home due to travel restrictions imposed by India to contain coronavirus spread. 12:12 p.m.

The Kolkata Police warns rumour-mongers of strict action against spreading fake news on social media over novel coronavirus. 11:56 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rajasthan High Court will function for only two hours a day till March 31, and take up matters that require urgent hearing during which the accused will be exempted from appearing in person before the judges. 11:48 a.m. Singapore Airlines says it is cutting flights across its network by half as countries around the world impose border controls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:34 a.m. New Yorkers should be prepared for a drastic and unprecedented measure that would impose a blanket quarantine on the city's 8.6 million inhabitants to control the rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says. 11:30 a.m.

Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in UP will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official says. 11:26 a.m. Hollywood star Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actor Rita Wilson don't have fever but feel the "blahs" since their discharge from an Australian hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. 11:15 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a man has been booked for allegedly black marketing and selling sub-standard masks, UP police say. 10:45 a.m.

The novel coronavirus, responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, can be stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a new study. 10:43 a.m. Fitch Solutions says it expects the RBI to cut key interest rates by 175 basis points during the fiscal year starting April 1, up from earlier estimate of 40 bps reduction, to combat the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

10:43 a.m. "Black Widow" , starring Scarlett Johansson, has been pulled by Marvel Studios in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

10:26 a.m. The BJP decides not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda says. 9:47 a.m.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rises to 147, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, Health Ministry says. 9:00 a.m.

A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources say. 8:57 a.m.

The epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan city in China, reported a single confirmed case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 11 people died of the deadly disease in the country, taking the toll to 3,237, health officials 7:52 a.m. The number of deaths due to the new coronavirus in the US reaches 105, with the outbreak spreading to all 50 states.

7:40 a.m. S&P Global Ratings lowers India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.

4:57 a.m. In order to give relief to the Americans adversely impacted by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump instructs that money be sent to them directly as soon as possible, White House officials say.

4:12 a.m. China is engaged in a disinformation campaign to shift its responsibility in the spread of the coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleges.

2:31 a.m. The World Bank announces increasing to USD14 billion the amount of fast-track financing to assist companies and countries in their efforts against COVID-19 pandemic. VIS VIS

