Fresh COVID-19 case in Telangana, number goes up to six

A fresh coronavirus case has been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to six. The person, who tested positive for the virus, came from the United Kingdom, official sources said, adding that further details would be shared later.

The Telangana government on Saturday announced a number of measures, including the closure of all educational institutions, coaching centres and summer campstill March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. Board exams, however, would be held as per schedule.

PTI SJR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.