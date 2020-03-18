Left Menu
RS MP raises issue of shortage of sanitisers, masks

  PTI
  Newdelhi
  Updated: 18-03-2020 14:11 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 14:11 IST
Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ripun Bora on Wednesday highlighted problems being faced by people due to shortage and high prices of sanitisers and masks amid outbreak of coronavirus. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, he said the government has asked people to take precautionary steps like cleaning of hands.

Bora said there was shortage of sanitisers, soaps and masks not only in metro cities, but also in rural areas of the country. He said these items were being sold at exorbitant prices.

The Congress member urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to monitor the supply, and ensure their availability and proper prices so that there is no panic among the public. Making a special mention on the coronavirus issue, Sanjay Singh (AAP) stressed on increasing number of testing centres, and follow the model adopted by South Korea in this regard.

He also made a case for increasing the number of quarantine centres as the country should be prepared for a "medical emergency"..

