No COVID-19 positive cases in DK: deputy commissioner

A total of 456 people have been screened in Dakshina Kannada district for coronavirus and no one has tested positive for the infection, according to Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh. She said in a release here that 241 people have been kept under home quarantine.

Samples of 14 people with suspected symptoms were sent for testing, of which the results of 10 have been negative. The DC said the people should follow the guidelines issued by the government to check the spread of the virus. All Yakshagana events in the district, where people gather in large numbers, will be postponed.

She said taluk level officers and staff have been trained to undertake measures to create awareness among the public. According to officials, those who arrive here from foreign countries are directed to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

The deputy commissioner said a passenger from Kasaragod in Kerala, who came here from Dubai on March 14, showed no symptoms during the screening at the airport. But after two days, symptoms were found and he tested positive for the virus.

Kasaragod and DK authorities are working together to trace the people who have come in contact with him during his trip from the airport to his hometown, she said. "We have also contacted the passengers who travelled on the same flight and urged them to be in home quarantine. The health officers will visit the houses of passengers who travelled with the infected passenger," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.