29 Indians return from Dubai via Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 29 Indians, who had gone to Dubai to watch a cricket match which was called off later, on Wednesday night returned to India through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border here. Earlier, when they entered India after being cleared by the Pakistan Immigration Authority, they were detained at the Attari border, as they were not having requisite permission on their passport to return to India through Pakistan.

According to officials, they had earlier flown to Dubai from New Delhi to watch a Pakistan League Cricket match there. The match, however, was aborted and they decided to return India via Pakistan. They took a flight to Pakistan and after landing there, they took land route to reach the Attari-Wagah border.

All were cleared by Indian immigration authority after being allowed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Amritsar Civil Surgeon Dr. Prabdeep Kaur Johal said that by 9.30 PM all the Indian nationals were not handed over to the medical team for checkup. She said if any one of them is found with any symptoms of the virus, they would be admitted to Amritsar Government Hospital or else they would be allowed to continue their journey to Delhi or elsewhere.

