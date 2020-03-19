Left Menu
Coronavirus: Assam govt orders closure of bars, night clubs in state

The Assam government has ordered the closure of all liquor bars, night clubs, beauty parlours and salons in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

  • Dispur (Assam)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:15 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 05:15 IST
Coronavirus: Assam govt orders closure of bars, night clubs in state
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government has ordered the closure of all liquor bars, night clubs, beauty parlours and salons in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. A letter from Simanta Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Home & Political Department, to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) read: "In view of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 disease, I am directed to request you to kindly issue necessary instructions from your end for social distancing and closure of all liquor bar (county bar), night clubs, beauty parlours, salons immediately as a precautionary measure for effective prevention of virus within the state."

"An early action in this regard is highly solicited in order to mitigate this outbreak effectively," the letter, dated March 18, added. The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.

Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

