Goa health minister inspects screening facilities at Dabolim Airport amid coronavirus scare

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited Dabolim Airport at on Thursday for inspecting procedures adopted and screening facilities taken in the wake of coronavirus threat.

  ANI
  • |
  Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 07:02 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-03-2020 07:02 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected screening facilities at Dabolim Airport. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane visited Dabolim Airport at on Thursday for inspecting procedures adopted and screening facilities taken in the wake of coronavirus threat. "We had a visit to the airport. The whole idea was that we wanted to have an inspection of the facilities that are there at the airport," the Health Minister said.

Rane who arrived at 2 am on Thursday, after monitoring facilities at the Goa airport said that a lot of people were "unnecessary making claims" that no checking was being done at the airport. Rane also said that soon domestic passengers would also be screened as many foreigners would also travel in domestic flights, and added that more doctors would be stationed at the airport to enhance the screening facilities.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

