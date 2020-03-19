Left Menu
Five paramedical students killed in car-lorry collision in Tirupur

Five paramedical students on their way to the Nilgiris on a holiday travel were killed when their vehicle rammed into a cement-laden lorry from behind in Tirupur district early Thursday, police said. The students, part of a group of seven, had started their journey around 3 am to the Nilgiris, popular for its mountain ranges, after the institute they studied in Salem suspended classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rest two students suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, police said. The accident happened around 6 am near Avanshi area, some 40 km from Coimbatore, when the vehicle the students were travelling dashed into the lorry coming to Coimbatore from Andhra Pradesh.

Further details are awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

