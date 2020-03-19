Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman dead, another critically injured in fire at Bandra flat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:53 IST
Woman dead, another critically injured in fire at Bandra flat

A 20-year-old woman was killed and another one was critically injured in a fire that broke out at a flat in a residential building in Bandra here on Thursday morning, a civic official said. The flat is located on the sixth floor of the Sea Spring building, the official said.

The blaze, which broke out at 7.30 am, has been doused now, he said. The building is located opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus

The European Unions chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doi...

'Only critical cases should visit JIPMER in view of COVID-19'

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the Centrally sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry on Thursday asked only patients with critical ailments and requiring tertiary care should visit the hospital. Making this appeal through a circular, JIPM...

NCOP urged to use Parliament’s recess to educate about COVID-19

Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, has urged the National Council of Province NCOP members to use Parliaments recess to educate their constituencies about COVID-19 and how to curb the spread of the virus.Phaahla made the call as the NCOP ...

Corona outbreak: Punjab to suspend public transport from Friday midnight

The Punjab government on Thursday announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight, besides restricting public gatherings to less than 20, in the state, inching closer to a shutdown amid the global outbreak of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020