UGC asks Universities to postpone exams till March 31

As a measure to counter the coronavirus outbreak, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular asking all higher education institutions to reschedule their examination after March 31, 2020. In the press note, the organisation stated, "All ongoing University examinations may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020. Second, all evaluation work may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020."

UGC has also asked all educational institutions to "maintain regular communication with students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed so that there is no anxiety amongst students, teachers and parents." The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 169 in India.

So far, three persons have died due to the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

