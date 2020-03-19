Maha govt assures safe return of students stuck in Singapore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian embassy in Singapore to bring back the students who are stranded in that country due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday said the embassy will take care of the students till their return to India.

"The chief minister spoke to one student- Ms Bodas, and assured her of their safe return," the statement said. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has also assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore.

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the matter is being pursued with the Centre through NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut. "Will take speedy steps to help 50 students from the state who are stranded at Singapore airport for want of flight service following coronavirus outbreak," an official statement quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Samant also spoke to Tanvi Bodas, a student stranded in Singapore, over phone and assured her that the state government was making all the efforts with the Centre to bring back the students..

