Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt assures safe return of students stuck in Singapore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:56 IST
Maha govt assures safe return of students stuck in Singapore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian embassy in Singapore to bring back the students who are stranded in that country due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday said the embassy will take care of the students till their return to India.

"The chief minister spoke to one student- Ms Bodas, and assured her of their safe return," the statement said. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has also assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore.

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the matter is being pursued with the Centre through NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut. "Will take speedy steps to help 50 students from the state who are stranded at Singapore airport for want of flight service following coronavirus outbreak," an official statement quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Samant also spoke to Tanvi Bodas, a student stranded in Singapore, over phone and assured her that the state government was making all the efforts with the Centre to bring back the students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...

Coronavirus:Art world hit as galleries shut down, participation in international fairs uncertain

The Indian art world has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak as several gallery and museum spaces have temporarily shut down, and uncertainty looms over their participation in upcoming international art fairs. While these spaces were alrea...

FACTBOX-Sports events still happening despite coronavirus pandemic

Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended. The Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 410 p.m.The Indian Railways decides to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan categ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020