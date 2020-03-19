Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: National Conference suspends political activities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:58 IST
COVID-19: National Conference suspends political activities

The National Conference suspended on Thursday all its political activities in Kashmir in the wake of the first positive case of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Valley. The NC requested party activists to lend help to the administration in spreading awareness about proper sanitation and social-distancing guidelines.

"In view of a positive COVID-19 case in Kashmir, all JKNC gatherings are hereby suspended," a party spokesperson said here. "Colleagues and workers are requested not to hold any outreach activity for the time being. Party's central office, Nawa-e-Subah, premises will be only open for urgent work." The spokesperson asked party leaders and activists to avoid visiting the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah, who was released from an over seven-month detention last week. "We are overwhelmed with the large number of people visiting Dr Farooq sahib's residence," the spokesperson said. "However, as he is a kidney-transplant recipient and on immunosuppressants, so all colleagues are requested to avoid visiting his residence for the time being amid the COVID-19 risk." PTI SSB MIJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...

Coronavirus:Art world hit as galleries shut down, participation in international fairs uncertain

The Indian art world has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak as several gallery and museum spaces have temporarily shut down, and uncertainty looms over their participation in upcoming international art fairs. While these spaces were alrea...

FACTBOX-Sports events still happening despite coronavirus pandemic

Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended. The Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 410 p.m.The Indian Railways decides to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan categ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020