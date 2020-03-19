COVID-19: National Conference suspends political activities

The National Conference suspended on Thursday all its political activities in Kashmir in the wake of the first positive case of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Valley. The NC requested party activists to lend help to the administration in spreading awareness about proper sanitation and social-distancing guidelines.

"In view of a positive COVID-19 case in Kashmir, all JKNC gatherings are hereby suspended," a party spokesperson said here. "Colleagues and workers are requested not to hold any outreach activity for the time being. Party's central office, Nawa-e-Subah, premises will be only open for urgent work." The spokesperson asked party leaders and activists to avoid visiting the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah, who was released from an over seven-month detention last week. "We are overwhelmed with the large number of people visiting Dr Farooq sahib's residence," the spokesperson said. "However, as he is a kidney-transplant recipient and on immunosuppressants, so all colleagues are requested to avoid visiting his residence for the time being amid the COVID-19 risk." PTI SSB MIJ HMB

