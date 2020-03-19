COVID-19: National Conference suspends political activities
The National Conference suspended on Thursday all its political activities in Kashmir in the wake of the first positive case of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Valley. The NC requested party activists to lend help to the administration in spreading awareness about proper sanitation and social-distancing guidelines.
"In view of a positive COVID-19 case in Kashmir, all JKNC gatherings are hereby suspended," a party spokesperson said here. "Colleagues and workers are requested not to hold any outreach activity for the time being. Party's central office, Nawa-e-Subah, premises will be only open for urgent work." The spokesperson asked party leaders and activists to avoid visiting the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah, who was released from an over seven-month detention last week. "We are overwhelmed with the large number of people visiting Dr Farooq sahib's residence," the spokesperson said. "However, as he is a kidney-transplant recipient and on immunosuppressants, so all colleagues are requested to avoid visiting his residence for the time being amid the COVID-19 risk." PTI SSB MIJ HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- National Conference
- Kashmir
- Farooq Abdullah
- NC
- Valley
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir govt receives 44 EoIs for investments amounting to Rs 13,120 cr: Goyal
India lambasts Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UNHRC, raises worsening rights situation in that country
Real Kashmir climb to 3rd with win over NEROCA
Govt making efforts for safe return, rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants: Minister
India lifts some internet restrictions in Kashmir, opening access to social media