Coronavirus: Dabbawalas suspend tiffin service till March 31

Mumbai's famed tiffin suppliers,the dabbawalas, on Thursday said they are suspending theirservices till March 31 in view of the coronavirus situation

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of Mumbai DabbawalaAssociation on said the service will remain suspended fromFriday as a precautionary measure

Talekar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hasappealed not to crowd on local trains to contain coronavirusand hence responding to his appeal their association decidedto suspend the tiffin delivery service.PTI KK VTVT VT

