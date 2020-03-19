Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:46 IST
Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday called for an immediate lockdown of all towns and cities for 2-4 weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said since ICMR's random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2. Some states that are ahead of the central government should go ahead and lockdown their towns and cities, he said.

"After WHO Director General's statement yesterday, there should be no hesitation in ordering an immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks," he said. The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the global pandemic soared past 200,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus-hit Italian cruise ship docks in southern France

An Italian cruise ship that earlier in its voyage disembarked two passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus has docked in Marseille, southern France, port authorities and passengers said on Thursday. The 1,400 passengers and ...

Indonesia calls for more coronavirus testing as deaths climb

Faced by a rising death toll from coronavirus and a big jump in infections, Indonesias president on Thursday called for testing to be stepped up immediately in the worlds fourth most populous country.Less than three weeks since the country ...

Sebi relaxes compliance requirements for cos amid coronavirus outbreak; provides addl time for filing Q4 results

Easing compliance requirements amid coronavirus outbreak, regulator Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results. Besides...

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020