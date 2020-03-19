Chidambaram calls for immediate lockdown of all towns, cities for 2-4 weeks

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday called for an immediate lockdown of all towns and cities for 2-4 weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said since ICMR's random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission of coronavirus (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2. Some states that are ahead of the central government should go ahead and lockdown their towns and cities, he said.

"After WHO Director General's statement yesterday, there should be no hesitation in ordering an immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks," he said. The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the coronavirus was an "enemy against humanity", as the number of people infected in the global pandemic soared past 200,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

