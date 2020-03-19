Left Menu
Bombay HC to function on only two days next week

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:46 IST
The Bombay High Court will function on only two days next week and hear only urgent matters in view of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Thursday. The high court's principal bench in Mumbai and regional benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa shall take up urgent matters for hearing on March 23 and 26 (Monday and Thursday).

A circular issued by Registrar General S B Agarwal further said that the registry department of the court shall call only minimal staff for work during the next week. The court has been working for only two hours daily this week and hearing only urgent matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

