G Narayana Raju gets one-year extension as Legislative Secretary

G Narayana Raju was on Thursday given one-year extension as Legislative Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Raju as Secretary, Legislative Department, for a period of one year up to March 31, 2021, it said.

The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of legislation for the central government. In another order, Sumeet Jerath has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Official Languages.

Jerath, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

