Timings of Delhi govt's free disinfection drive for vehicles extended

The Delhi government has decided to conduct its free coronavirus disinfection drive for public service vehicles the "entire day" from Friday in view of a large number of people requesting it

Earlier, the drive was being carried out in two shifts -- 10am to 12pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm -- at all DTC and cluster depots. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The disinfection drive has received an overwhelming response due to which we have decided to extend it for the entire day. Our motive is to disinfect as many vehicles as possible." The Delhi government has advised the owners or operators of public service vehicles to get their vehicles disinfected on a daily basis. However, it is not mandatory for all. PTI GVS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.