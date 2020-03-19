Left Menu
Procedures simplified for West Pakistan Refugees to avail benefits in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved simplification in the procedures to enable West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) avail benefit of one-time compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh per family under the rehabilitation package. In a decision taken by the administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the requirement to submit succession certificates has been dispensed with for all WPRs to claim benefits under the package, in case the original WPR who is entitled for relief under the package has died, an official spokesman said.

Instead of the succession certificate, he said the applicant has to now produce a legal heir certificate issued by the concerned tahsildar. Besides, a copy of any one of the parliamentary voter lists of J&K from 1951 to 1984 may also be accepted as an alternative in case a family did not figure in the 1971/75 voter lists, the spokesman said.

He said the council has also authorised the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, who is also the nodal officer for speedy implementation of the scheme under the simplified procedures, to ensure that the disbursement of financial assistance under the one-time relief package is completed on or before May 30. In 2018, the Centre had announced Rs 5.5 lakh aid for each of the West Pakistan refugee families at par with those from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Chhamb.

As per official figures, a total of 5,764 West Pakistan refugee families are living in different districts of Jammu region..

