Coronavirus: Entry of tourist buses banned in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has banned entry of tourist buses in the state to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. He said the decision was taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in neighbouring states.

The state government has taken preventive measures and remedial steps to check the spread of this epidemic in the state, he told reporters here. Thakur said all buses and vehicles entering the state were being sanitised and adequate arrangements were made to scrutinise outsiders visiting the state. Isolation wards have been set up in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) Tanda and Medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi. The chief minister urged people to not believe in rumours and misinformation and give their wholehearted support to the government to tackle this situation.

