Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sample of suspected COVID-19 patient who killed self at hospital were not collected: Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:35 IST
Sample of suspected COVID-19 patient who killed self at hospital were not collected: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The samples of the suspected coronavirus patient who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the Safdarjung Hospital here were not collected for testing, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday. The facts in the case are not yet known and an inquiry into the matter has been initiated by the hospital administration, the official said adding that samples of a deceased are not tested.

The health ministry said the man, who was living in Sydney, arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday. At the airport, he reported headache as 'chief complaint' in his self-reporting form. He was brought to the Safdarjung Hospital by the airport authorities and immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said. The health ministry said that on reaching the hospital around 9 pm on Wednesday, he was taken to the seventh floor for evaluation.

When doctors reached there, he wasn't found. Meanwhile, another doctor while coming out of the building at 9.15 pm observed a body lying at the ground floor, the statement said. While police said he was 35-years-old, the health ministry statement said the man was 23-years-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street advance on aid hopes

Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street gained on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Australia and Southeast...

How dabbing can help stop the spread of coronavirus

Dabbing is a craze made popular by celebrities in different parts of the world. It is often made a part of dance performances of popular artists but did you can it can also help stop the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19Artists popularis...

Refugees in Asia face delays, pushbacks as coronavirus shuts borders

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, March 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in precarious conditions across Asia are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, with border closures raising the risk of ...

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines.

Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamras plea challenging flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020