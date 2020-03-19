Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak: Meghalaya makes health check-ups

  Shillong
  Updated: 19-03-2020 21:47 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 21:47 IST
The Meghalaya government on Thursday made health check-ups at major entry points to the state mandatory while bars and pubs were asked to down their shutters in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. A team of health officials has been deployed at the Byrnihat check-gate in Ri-Bhoi district, the busiest entry point to the state by road, a senior Home department official said.

The decision to this regard was taken by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a review meeting with the district magistrates on Wednesday, he said. Similar health check-ups will be conducted at all other entry points to the state, the official said.

People returning from other states or abroad will be screened and home quarantined, he said. The state government also urged visitors to cancel their trips to the state.

Excise Commissioner Pravin Bakshi ordered the shutdown of all bars and pubs in the state till further orders. Chief Secretary M S Rao issued instructions to the heads of departments of government offices to allow 50 per cent of the employees to work from home and the remaining to attend office taking turns.

The district authorities have earlier advised churches and mosques to remain closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh urged members of the House to spread awareness among masses about the disease.

"Education can encourage all of us to become advocates for the prevention of the disease at home, work and in the community," the speaker said. Lyngdoh said unprecedented steps need to be taken to protect the people of the state from novel coronavirus infection.

