PM Modi's call for 'Janata curfew' will unite people against COVID-19: Kiran Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a message, Bedi said the prime minister's call will unite the people of the country to face the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy too welcomed the Modi's appeal, saying: "We should all respond to it as the Prime Minister has made the appeal keeping well being of the people in mind." Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi in his address asked the entire country to remain indoors from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

