Participation of citizens important for fight against coronavirus: Pradhan

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:03 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:03 IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said participation of citizens is very important for fight against novel coronavirus. He said this while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation in the wake coronavirus outbreak. Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

The prime minister has called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their house. Terming 'Janta curfew' an "innovative idea" of Modi, Pradhan said he appeals to citizens to set a model for the world in fight against the deadly virus.

"This a true example of exemplary leadership in challenging times...participation of citizens is key in India's fight against coronavirus," Pradhan said in a statement. The prime minister has rightly said that people who are working even at the cost of risking their own lives, and at the same time and ensuring fellow citizen's lives are not disrupted, deserve appreciation, he said..

