Coronavirus: Banks asked to provide hand sanitisers at ATM kiosks in Raj

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:30 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday instructed all banks in the state to provide hand sanitisers at all ATM kiosks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh directed the bank managers to ensure round the clock deployment of security guards at the kiosks.

Hand sanitisers should be given to the guards who should help people sanitise their hands before and after using the ATM, an official statement said. The process should be recorded by the CCTV cameras and the video footage must be kept safe, the statement said.

The banks have also been directed to disinfect the ATM kiosks daily with sodium hypochlorite solution, it added..

