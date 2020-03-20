Left Menu
Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in country

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:32 IST
The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data. The cases include 32 foreign nationals  including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far. "The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.  Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.  Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.

Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

