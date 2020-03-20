All India News Schedule for Friday, March 20 Coronavirus related stories NATIONAL -Meeting of the Union Cabinet at 9.30 am. -Political stories related to developments in Madhya Pradesh.

-Defence Minister to release Draft Defence Procurement Procedure at 12:45 pm (photo op) NCR -Stories related to Nirbhaya convicts hanging. SOUTH -Karnataka assembly session. EAST -Tripura assembly session.

WEST -MP CM Kamal Nath's press conference at 12 pm. -Floor test in MP Assembly at 2 pm.

-Gujarat Assembly session. DV DV

