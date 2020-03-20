Left Menu
Two students drown in Bahraich

  • Bahraich
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:24 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:24 IST
Two students of a madrassa drowned in a pit dug for construction of a railway underpass in Rupaideeha area here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when Mohd Sufiyan (13) and Mohd Safi (12) were taking bath in the pit and slipped into deep waters, they said.

Their bodies were later fished out by villagers. The pit was dug to construct an underpass at Gangapur railway crossing and had taken form of a pond.

