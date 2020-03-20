Left Menu
Mukesh wished to donate organs, Vinay offered paintings : Tihar Jail sources

One of the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Singh, wished to donate his organs and had given it in writing to the authorities, sources in Tihar Jail said on Friday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 11:02 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 11:02 IST
Heavy security was deployed outside Tihar Jail during the execution on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One of the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Mukesh Singh, wished to donate his organs and had given it in writing to the authorities, sources in Tihar Jail said on Friday. All four convicts in the case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged till death at 5:30 am on Friday.

According to sources, Vinay Sharma offered Jail Superintendent to keep the paintings made by him in jail. He also wished that Hanuman Chalisa and a photograph that he keeps with himself should be handed over to his family. On the other hand, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh Thakur did not express to give anything. Officials said that this does not qualify as their will.

The convicts expressed their wish and gave it in writing when District Magistrate Nehal Bansal went to their cell at around 4:45 or 5 am, about half an hour before the execution. After their hanging, the bodies were taken from Tihar Jail to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post mortem, where the autopsy will be conducted.

Tihar jail Director-General Sandeep Goel said that the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post mortem. The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital later.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in jail during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

