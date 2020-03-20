Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya convicts' last wishes: Mukesh seeks to donate organs, Vinay gives his paintings to jail super

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:20 IST
Nirbhaya convicts' last wishes: Mukesh seeks to donate organs, Vinay gives his paintings to jail super

Minutes before they were hanged in the Nirbhaya case, Mukesh Singh said he would like to donate his organs while Vinay Sharma wanted his paintings to be given to the jail superintendent and his 'Hanuman Chalisa' to his family, an official said on Friday. However, none of the four convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Kumar Singh -- recorded any will, the official said.

"Vinay said his paintings should be given to the jail superintendent and his copy of 'Hanuman Chalisa' to family," the official said. Vinay used to draw paintings in jail, the official added.

Death row convicts are asked about their last wish before hanging. Less than an hour before their hanging, jail officials and West Delhi District Magistrate Neha Bansal visited the four convicts in their respective cell.

As per prison manual, any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the jail superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate. The four men convicted for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern were hanged at Tihar Jail at 5.30 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In self-isolation, I have found some freedom: Mary Kom

The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated her from the world outside but iconic Indian boxer M C Mary Kom says the forced slowdown of life as usual has also redefined the meaning of freedom for her. Mary Kom has self-isolated at her Delhi resid...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 1157 a.m.Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown is...

Google dedicates doodle to scientist who discovered benefits of handwashing

With celebrities, politicians and public officials raising awareness about the right way to wash hands as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to scientist Ignaz Semmelweis and handwashing. Semm...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020