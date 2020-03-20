Nirbhaya convicts' last wishes: Mukesh seeks to donate organs, Vinay gives his paintings to jail super

Minutes before they were hanged in the Nirbhaya case, Mukesh Singh said he would like to donate his organs while Vinay Sharma wanted his paintings to be given to the jail superintendent and his 'Hanuman Chalisa' to his family, an official said on Friday. However, none of the four convicts -- Mukesh, Vinay, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Kumar Singh -- recorded any will, the official said.

"Vinay said his paintings should be given to the jail superintendent and his copy of 'Hanuman Chalisa' to family," the official said. Vinay used to draw paintings in jail, the official added.

Death row convicts are asked about their last wish before hanging. Less than an hour before their hanging, jail officials and West Delhi District Magistrate Neha Bansal visited the four convicts in their respective cell.

As per prison manual, any documents, including the will of the prisoner, can be signed and attested in the presence of the jail superintendent and the district magistrate or additional district magistrate. The four men convicted for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern were hanged at Tihar Jail at 5.30 am.

