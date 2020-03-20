Six killed in fire at TN fireworks unit

Six people were killed and four injured in a fire at a private fireworks factory in this district, police said on Friday. According to police, 30 workers were in the factory at Sippiparai near Sattur when the fire broke out due to friction when chemicals were being mixed for making the fireworks.

Other workers were safe, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to the Sattur government hospital. Fire service personnel are enaged in dousing the fire which occurred around 3 pm, police sources said.

