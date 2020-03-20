Left Menu
Coronavirus: Army issues fresh work from home advisory for officers, JCOs

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the army issued a fresh advisory on Friday, saying 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in the Headquarters here will take turns in working from home for a week from March 23

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on March 30. "Thirty-five per cent officers and 50 per cent JCO/OR to work from home adhering to home quarantine for one week starting March 23, 2020. Second group to proceed on home quarantine on March 30, 2020. "Intermixing of groups has to be avoided. It shall be ensured that personnel are available on telephone and electronic means at all times for exigencies of work," the army said. The decision has been taken to minimise contacts in the wake of the COVID-19 threat

In order to avoid crowding, bunching at entry, exit points, personnel attending office at the Army Headquarters will also adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours and 0945 hours – 1815 hours), the advisory said.

