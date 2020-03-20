Left Menu
Coronavirus: CRPF personnel on holiday get 15 days leave extension

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 20-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:54 IST
To keep its personnel safe from the threat of coronavirus, the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir has extended the leave of its personnel, presently on vacation outside the Union Territory, by 15 more days, an official said. The officers have also been directed not to sanction leave to any personnel, except in the case of any emergency, during the next fortnight, Public Relations Officer of CRPF (Jammu sector) told PTI.

He said the decision to this effect was taken by the top brass in view of the emerging situation due to Coronavirus infection. The medical units at all the camps are alert and also running awareness campaigns to educate the troops of the safety measures against COVID-19, Singh, who is also Deputy Commandant of 166th Battalion, said.

He said the free entry of the visitors into the camps has been stopped while masks and sanitisers were distributed among the personnel. "CRPF is also conducting the fumigation exercise with major thrust on the cleanliness at the camps and their surroundings," the officer said.

