Coronavirus: Man flees from isolation ward of Bengal hospital,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalpaiguri
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:13 IST
A man, suspected to be infected with coronavirus, fled from the isolation ward of the Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital in West Bengal, following which a hunt was launched and he was nabbed, police said on Friday. The man, a resident of Bamunpara area in the district, visited the hospital on Thursday with coronavirus-like symptoms, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward, its superintendent Gayaram Nashkar said.

However, he fled from the facility within a few hours and soon a hunt was launched, Nashkar said, adding that the man is in export-import business and deals with Chinese clients. He was nabbed from his house later in the night and admitted to the isolation ward along with two other members of his family, police said.

Their swab samples have been taken and sent for examinations, and test reports are awaited, Nashkar said..

